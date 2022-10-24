Geri Horner's flattering keyhole cut-out top sparks fan reaction

Geri Horner has honed the chicest of wardrobes since her glamorous Spice Girls days and settling into country life as the wife of Formula One magnate Christen Horner. However, Sunday marked a very subtle style overhaul for the 50-year-old star - did you spot it?

The stylish mother, who never normally deviates from demure, all-white ensembles, stepped out in Austin, Texas with her husband of seven years, Christen, 48, wearing a cream-hued vest. Geri slipped into the cut-out top to support her husband's Formula One racing team at the Grand Prix, teaming the look with white jeans and surprisingly, brown boots.

Geri looked fabulous in her cream and white ensemble and kept her hair and makeup classic, with just a subtle flick of eyeliner.

Geri looked fantastic at the Grand Prix

After proudly sharing a photo tribute to her husband on Instagram, fans were transfixed by her outfit change – even more so than her sweet group snap with Ed Sheeran!

Geri's 1.2 million Instagram fans headed straight to the comments section to exclaim: "You look amazing!" A couple of fans noticed her minor style adjustment, adding: "Pleasantly surprised to see her out of the usual 50 shades of white."/ A third fan joked: "Alert alert!!! We have moved to cream color!!! We may even get beige next week!!"

The Spice Girls singer smiled alongside Ed Sheeran

The proud wife captioned the photo of her and Christian: "Congratulations! @christianhorner @redbullracing @maxverstappen1 @schecoperez . I am so proud of you… You so deserve this! What a team leader!"

Geri also caught up with fellow auburn-haired pop singer Ed Sheeran, which delighted fans. The mother of three tagged the photo: "Ginger strategy", and fans labelled it, "the perfect photo" while another follower gushed, "LOVE THIS!"

