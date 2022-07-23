Geri Horner stuns with latest ensemble during incredible adventure The Spice Girls singer was in Woburn

Geri Horner is a fan of an all-white look, but during her latest adventure she risked a fashion disaster with her choice of outfit.

INSIDE: Geri and Christian Horner's epic homes unveiled as £440m fortune announced

The former Spice Girls singer had headed to Woburn Safari to meet the elephants, but given how the creatures are partial to mud, Geri's all-white ensemble could've been ruined by the dirt that would've been around. In a series of amazing photos, Geri posed next to the gentle giants, even getting close enough to place her hand on one of their trunks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner celebrates milestone birthday in style

In another snap, Geri knelt down in the grass as the elephants bathed themselves behind her.

MORE: Geri Horner surprises fans as she poses with son Monty inside family home

SEE: Geri Horner debuts unique garden feature straight out of a storybook

On her Instagram Stories, she shared an adorable clip of one of the elephants struggling to get up after it had enjoyed some time lounging in the sun. And it wasn't just the elephants that Geri visited as she also shared a short clip of some giraffes.

In her caption, she wrote: "Isn't she lovely! Chandrika. Elephants are so intelligent. These beautiful animals live in the Everglades, today they went for dip in the lake!"

Her followers loved the stunning photos, as one shared: "You lucky lady, how lovely," and a second posted: "Beautiful. How lucky are you to touch one? And be so close."

Geri got up close with the elephants

A third added: "Another Majestic animal. Love elephants," while a fourth commented: "Stunning Elephants Geri. Thank you for sharing. Looks like you had a fab day."

Geri loves her white clothing, and always looks so stylish, even during a surprise trip to New York that she made last month.

MORE: Geri Horner and husband Christian enjoy helicopter trip for romantic date – and that's not all

READ: Geri Horner shares emotional message after tragic death

She shared a couple of clips from her time away on her Instagram Stories, with one featuring her walking out of a grand hotel where she said: "Hi," for the waiting camera, and another where she pointed to some far-off landmark as she beamed: "New York City," alongside a heart emoji.

She looked prepared for whatever adventure she was going on with a brown handbag and takeaway coffee cup.

We hope her white outfit wasn't ruined!

But the most striking part of her ensemble was the stylish white midi-dress that she was wearing that suited her perfectly.

The gorgeous white frock complimented her figure, and she had paired it with a matching pair of strappy heels.

SEE: Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell pictured in rare family photo

MORE: Geri Horner's fans are obsessed with her reaction to son Monty's magic stunt

Meanwhile her auburn locks were styled in tresses, as they extended down to touch the tips of her shoulders.

Geri didn't reveal what she was doing in New York of whether her children, Bluebell and Monty, or husband Christian has joined her for the break.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.