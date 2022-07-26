Geri Horner shares powerful message in stunning outfit The Spice Girls singer sent a message to the Lionesses

Like much of the nation, Geri Horner is gearing up for the semi-final of the Women's Euros, which will see England take on Sweden.

Ahead of the match, the former Spice Girls singer sent a powerful message to the team, as she said: "Hi girls, I just want to say I'm thinking of you today. You are totally amazing, inspirational, and just to remind you, 100 years ago, girls were banned from playing football. Look at you now! I'm going to be here in Sheffield with you. Come on girls, you got this!"

WATCH: Geri Horner rocks figure-flattering ensemble for impassioned message

On her Instagram Stories, Geri shared a black-and-white photo of a women's team, and revealed that in 1921 women had been banned from the FA from playing the sport as it was deemed "unsuitable for females".

The mum-of-two looked fabulous in another of her all-white ensembles, with a daring sleeveless top paired with a pair of leggings.

The star's followers listened to her message and gave their support to the Lionesses, with one posting: "Well supported Geri!! Come on England."

A second added: "Girl Power! Good luck @lionesses and enjoy your evening Geri! Love you," while many more shared white heart emojis.

Geri is backing the Lionesses

Geri's post came shortly after the star had spent some time in Woburn, where she visited the elephants there and risked muddying her signature white outfits.

In a series of amazing photos, Geri posed next to the gentle giants, even getting close enough to place her hand on one of their trunks.

In another snap, Geri knelt down in the grass as the elephants bathed themselves behind her.

Geri is known for always wearing white

On her Instagram Stories, she shared an adorable clip of one of the elephants struggling to get up after it had enjoyed some time lounging in the sun. And it wasn't just the elephants that Geri visited as she also shared a short clip of some giraffes.

In her caption, she wrote: "Isn't she lovely! Chandrika. Elephants are so intelligent. These beautiful animals live in the Everglades, today they went for dip in the lake!"

Her followers loved the stunning photos, as one shared: "You lucky lady, how lovely," and a second posted: "Beautiful. How lucky are you to touch one? And be so close."

