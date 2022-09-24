Camila Cabello wows in the most incredible floral jumpsuit - and you won't believe it The star looked sensational

Camila Cabello posed up a storm on Friday when she shared the most incredible clip from her tour for fans on social media.

In the video, the singer is a floral dream as she danced the night away in a plunging floral jumpsuit in autumnal black and orange shades. The stunning look featured the most incredible plunging halterneck neckline.

Captioning the post she wrote: "This is how we do it out here in chile!!!!!!" Her fabulous look, which featured incredible full-length gloves in the same floral pattern, certainly caught the attention of her fans who rushed to the comments section to leave messages for the star.

One fan wrote: "Outfit is [flame emojis]. A second added: "Princess by day, rockstar by night." A third said: "You are amazing!" A fourth replied: "Look how good you in look in every LEWK!!!!"

Camila looked sensational

Whilst the star appeared to be oozing with confidence on the stage, recently the star confessed that revealed that she suffered with "crippling" anxiety which left her feeling at an "all time low."

Speaking at the Variety's Power of Women event where she was honored earlier this year, she said that while in the band, Fifth Harmony, her mental health took a serious decline - but she kept it a secret.

"I didn't have space for anything else because my own struggle to just be okay was consuming it all," she shared.

The star kept her mental health battle a secret

"Throughout my treatment, a lot of which happened during the pandemic and after, I discovered I suddenly had space for creativity again, for intimate friendships, for new hobbies, for activism. And those things made me feel more connected, grounded, and more myself than ever.

Camila continued: "I realized I can't pour from an empty cup — I can't be present for my career or my family or my community if I don't find the space to heal myself. It was a difficult lesson to learn, because as women, we’re often expected to be everything, for everyone, all the time..."

She also added: "...My mental health journey showed me that no matter who you are, no matter how much you love what you do, you can’t keep going if you don’t have the resources, time, space and tools to heal. I realised the importance of taking care of myself, but even more so, I realised that I need to help others do the same."

