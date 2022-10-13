Gwen Stefani is a total punk princess in glitzy crop top amid shock family news

Georgia Brown
The Voice US star Gwen Stefani turned up the heat in a black and pink crop top on Wednesday following her husband Blake Shelton's sad announcement that he is leaving the NBC show after 12 years
Gwen Stefani proved her reign as the ultimate pop princess on Wednesday night, rocking a punk-pink look on the latest episode of NBC's The Voice.
Taking to Instagram to share a glowing selfie of her Barbie-come-biker babe aesthetic, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker looked incredible in a strappy pink crop top layered with a black studded bralette. Gwen's vampy outfit featured fishnet sleeves emblazoned with crystals, which she layered with a chunky chain choker in gunmetal silver.
The star's ageless glow was highlighted by a full glam makeup look, complete with a peachy-hued blush, dramatic smokey eye and frosted pink lip.
Gwen's signature platinum blonde bob was styled poker straight, to which a fan reacted: "I love your hair down! You look so beautiful."
Gwen was every inch a pop princess in the radiant snap
The songstress captioned her fiery selfie: "Can u believe it’s already time for battles?! tell me who ur rooting for!! gx #TheVoice #TeamGwen."
Fans couldn't get enough of her stunning transformation, flooding the comments with flame and heart-eye emojis. "Gwen don’t even look the age she is… aging backwards like fine wine!" wrote one fan, as another sweetly shared: "Love!! I need to recreate this look! I’m loving it."
Gwen's glamorous post comes just after her husband Blake Shelton delivered the sad news that he's stepping away from The Voice after more than a decade.
The country music star will leave after the next season and shared the news on Instagram with a lengthy message which seriously got fans talking.
Gwen's husband Blake announced he is leaving The Voice
Reacting to her husband's major career milestone, Gwen commented on Blake's heartfelt Instagram post with words of support as she wrote: "I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u.
"Your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and I am so lucky to be part of ur life’s journey."
