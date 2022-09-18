Helen Skelton rocks fabulous leather trousers in ultra-stylish autumn look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Skelton looked sensational on Saturday after stepping out in the most perfect pair of autumnal leather trousers.

MORE: Helen Skelton shows off toned physique in new Strictly photo

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 39, was filming for channel 4 for the rugby league when she posed which a large microphone, alongside her fellow crew members in the middle of a rugby pitch rocking her stylish look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton suffers home disaster after first day at Strictly Come Dancing

Captioning one of the snaps, the former Blue Peter presenter wrote: "Squad." In the photos, Helen can be seen rocking the fabulous trousers which were slightly oversized in their style. She matched them with a chic black blazer and a matching black top.

READ: Strictly's Helen Skelton shares self-care hack following marriage split

SEE: Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares happy baby news

She also added a fabulous pair of heeled cork wedges to her look. As for her hair, the doting mother-of-three wore her long blonde tresses down in natural waves.

Helen shared the update on Instagram

That wasn't the only update the star shared from her rugby-filled weekend as she also posted a selection of photos and videos rounding up her time filming for the sporting tournament.

Alongside the clip she penned: "On to the Grand Final! Top team. Top time. Top sport. Hats off to the players and the fans for making it what it is.

"Congratulations to the two teams left standing. Thanks for having me @img_official @channel4 joy and a privilege to catch up with so many friends and colleagues old and new xxxx #sport #rugbyleague #livesport #telly #sthelens #mot #grandfinal."

The star has been filming for Channel 4

Fans we thrilled with the update and took to the comments section of the exciting post. One fan wrote: "Excellent presenting Helen, been a pleasure to watch yourself and crew show super league been a big hit with fans and newcomers to the sport well done," alongside a red love heart emoji.

A second added: "Great job. Great coverage. Loved it." A third penned: "You are amazing Helen." A fourth added: "You have totally got me into watching the rugby I even have it on series link…you have such a great rapport with co-presenters and players alike."

If you loved Helen's look we found a fabulous dupe for at Club L London.

Black faux leather adjustable belted pant, Club L London, £45

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.