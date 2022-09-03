Helen Skelton rocks fabulous white vest for exciting summer outing with children

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Skelton looked sensational as she posed alongside her three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie in her latest video.

Taking to Instagram, the Countryfile host, 39, shared a fabulous clip as her and her family were joined by friends at The Hundred, a cricket competition featuring entertainment. In one part of the video, Helen rocked a chic white vest - and she looked sensational.

WATCH: Helen Skelton dazzles in glitter-clad jumpsuit for Strictly reveal

Captioning the clip she wrote: "Thanks @northernsuperchargers for making us so welcome! Really enjoyed the @thehundred and supporting @david_willey72 again this year - hope the conclusion to the comp is a good one! #sport #cricket #headingly #sportscomp #thehundred."

She paired her stylish top with a pair of oversized white tracksuit bottoms and wore her iconic blonde tresses up in a bun.

Helen looked gorgeous

Other glimpses of the fun experience show the family of four posing with friends on the cricket field as well as sitting in the stands and even taking part in the sport.

Fans unanimously praised the doting mother in the comments section of the sweet post. One fan wrote: "You are such an incredible mum, keep going," with a heart-eyes and red love heart emoji.

A second replied: "You're a great inspiration and great mum what lucky children." A third wrote: "Hope u had a beautiful time u deserve it," with three red love hearts.

If you loved Helen's look check out the dupe we found at River Island for £18.

White tank top, River Island, £18

The star has enjoyed documenting her fun family outings this summer and on Monday shared an impressive photo of her boys paddle boarding.

"Just like that the eldest two are old enough to pinch my board…. Life jackets and eyes on at all times #milestones #lakedays #summer #sup," she captioned the snap.

Helen who could also be seen from the back in the photo, looked effortlessly stunning in an open-back black swimsuit, which she simply accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a high ponytail.

Helen showed off her fabulous swimsuit

Friends and fans rushed to compliment her, with many leaving fire and love heart emojis.

Helen shares her three children with her ex Richie Myler. Confirming their separation in April, the presenter shared a short statement on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Since the news, life has been non-stop for the star as the newly single mum has spent time surrounded by her adoring family and friends. Helen has also been announced as the final contestant to join the Strictly Come Dancing lineup this year.

Talking to the BBC about the show, she said: "I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started."

