Helen Skelton shows off toned physique in new Strictly photo The star is nearly ready to take the stage

Helen Skelton looked sensational in a brand new photo released from the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

In the stunning snap, the Countryfile presenter looked incredible as she rocked the most fabulous embellished mini dress that showed off her impressively toned physique.

The glittery ensemble was made up of blue and orange hues and featured a dramatic strap on one side. Around the bottom of the lavish dress was a fabulously dramatic hemline of beaded tassels.

As for the star's hair, her blonde tresses were styled into a sophisticated half-up, half-down style, with two elegant sections of hair left out at the front.

Helen is ready to strut her stuff

In another photo shared by the BBC, the star was already every inch a dancer as she sat effortlessly poised for a group photo where she was surrounded by her fellow contestants including Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tyler West, Tony Adams, Kaye Adams and Fleur East.

The brand new series was set to kick off on Saturday but has been postponed due to the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen last Thursday. The new start date for the beloved programme is September 23.

After filming her first show, the doting mother of three shared the most heartfelt update about her Strictly journey so far alongside a sweet video. She wrote: "Totally understand why people rave about being part of this show in the way they do…. Smiles and laughter are infectious.

The contestants looked fabulous!

"Very grateful to be part of the class of '22' still in awe this is technically work. For however long it lasts I have already made memories to last a lifetime. #strictly #launchshow #strictlycomedancing #grateful #bbc."

In the sweet clip, shared to her Instagram feed, Helen can be seen in the makeup chair getting ready, as well as in mid-rehearsals. Other snaps show her posing alongside fellow contestants.

