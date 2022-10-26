Nicole Scherzinger serves up Hollywood glamour in sweeping ballgown The star commanded attention in the vivid hue

Nicole Scherzinger isn't one for modest looks. The Masked Singer star tends to go all out on the fashion front, leaving us with multiple show-stopping outfits to covet. Nicole's latest ensemble to captivate audiences was especially daring – let's just say she certainly isn't shy.

During her stunning Grecian getaway, Nicole slipped on the most mesmerizing ballgown. Featuring a sunny daffodil yellow tone, a strapless silhouette, a sweeping train, gem-encrusted detailing, a fine layer of sheer material and a waist-enhancing tailored bodice, the garment served up a true wow-factor moment.

Nicole completed her radiant aesthetic by wearing her raven tresses down loose and styled with a glamorous side parting. She posed within a pristine hotel interior setting, leaning on an ivory piano for dramatic effect.

The star opted for a dramatic makeup palette, consisting of a honied skin tone, a dark smoky eye, feature-defining contouring and a thick brow.

Nicole dazzled in the vibrant, citrus-toned gown

She took to social media to share her incredible look with doting fans online, posting the snap via her Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "So blessed I get to see some of the most beautiful places in the world, while doing what I love."

We all know Nicole is partial to a ballgown look and earlier this month she donned a seriously striking outfit to join Andrea Bocelli for a surprise performance at the O2.

The singer is well-versed in statement dressing

Enchanting her fans in a crystal-embellished cape dress, the former Pussycat Dolls singer looked sublime in a figure-skimming silver gown adorned with thousands of glittering sparkles. Adding to her glitterball ensemble, Nicole layered with an elegant, embellished cape that cascaded down to the floor for her powerful performance alongside the Italian tenor and instrumentalist.

Taking to Instagram to share several behind-the-scenes snap from her evening, the singer penned: "With my prayers and this cape, I’m feeling like a superhero when I get up on that stage… doing what I was born to do and what I love more than anything in this world…to communicate and connect through song."

