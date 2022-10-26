Jennifer Lopez's vintage-inspired pink watch is going straight on our wish lists

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez's looks are always trendsetting but timeless, and that includes her gorgeous new watch.

The Hustlers star is rocking Coach’s pretty new 1920s-inspired timepiece, making us want to swap our oversized and hi-tech smart watches for the delicate new look.

JLo's slim leather 'Cadie' watch features pretty tea roses on the dial

JLo’s stainless steel watch features a thin pink leather strap, and the face evokes vintage Art Deco embellished with a pair of sweet Tea Roses.

Rose Blush 'Cadie' watch, £195 / $275, Coach

The ‘Cadie’ watch also comes in a more simple style, with a slim black suede strap and plain rose gold dial. And of course both feature Coach’s iconic Horse and Carriage motif.

ALMOST GONE - JLO's TRENCH: Turnlock trench, £750 / $895, Coach

With her famous golden brunette hair parted down the middle, smokey eye makeup and soft pink lipstick, JLo shows off the watch – and the perfect way to style it – in Coach's stunning campaign.

The Half Time star rocks the retro-look timepiece with another classic: a chic, perennially stylish Turnlock trench coat by Coach that will definitely stand the test of time.

Trendsetter Jen has continued making fashion news over the past few months, even as she took a break to tie the knot with Ben Affleck, and enjoy a glamorous – and very stylish – honeymoon in Italy.

The face of Coach, who has an impressive collection of the brand’s popular bags, has also just been named lingerie brand Intimissimi's new Global Brand Ambassador.

