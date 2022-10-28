Amanda Holden's pretty blouse and high-waisted trousers are oh so flattering Amanda loves her latest look

Amanda Holden channelled a Hollywood icon on Friday morning when she slipped into a lovely slinky ensemble – the golden autumnal hues were just perfect.

The stylish Heart Radio presenter's satin amber and gold patterned V-neck blouse looked wonderful tucked into her high-waisted, flared trousers. Amanda admitted on her Instagram Stories that her tailored trousers were "gorgeous but slightly too big – which is always a good thing, giving me Katherine Hepburn vibes". Amanda revealed that her V-neck blouse was from Mango, and she completed her look with a seasonal beauty trend.

Amanda Holden talks fans through her slinky 'Katherine Hepburn vibes' ensemble

Amanda opted for a burgundy gel manicure and black smoky eye makeup which offset all the lovely warm golden-orange shades in her outfit.

Amanda's slinky blouse combo is an autumnal dream

The mum-of-two greeted fans in the video, saying: "Happy Friday. I'm feeling quite autumnal though it's 20C outside – I'm very confused." Amanda continued to talk through/h her ensemble and explained that her "Katherine Hepburn" trousers are from The Fold. Amanda was thrilled with her fashion finds and gleefully added: "Whatever you're doing this Halloween, have a fabulous one!" before emitting a mischievous shrill scream.

On Thursday the fashionable 51-year-old pepped up her midweek ensemble with her highest stiletto-heeled boots yet and an edgy mini-blazer dress. The star took her hairstyle to new heights too with a large Tinkerbell-esque top bun, joking: "This is how I think Tinkerbell would dress if she worked in an office".

Amanda was rocking a monochrome fitted blazer as a mini dress which cinched her in nicely at the waist. The star maintained her modesty by slipping a lovely sheer polo neck top slipped underneath her ensemble. Hilariously, Amanda opened her blazer to reveal: "And this skirt – if you can call it a skirt, my mother would say: 'Where's the rest of it Amanda!' – is from Zara."

