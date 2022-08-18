We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden is known for a wide variety of breathtaking outfits, but her latest offering was her most unique yet.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show off the look, in which she posed up a storm in the Italian streets wearing a Net-a-Porter bag. The black item proved to make a fitting mini-dress that bared her toned legs, and Amanda still made the unique outfit work for her, as she resembled a model. She finished her look off with sandals and simple jewellery.

Underneath the bag straps could be seen for a different outfit, whether it was another stylish mini-dress, or the bikinis that the star has been fond of wearing during her time abroad.

"Wearing @netaporter couture," she joked in the caption, adding the hashtag 'Sicily' and an Italian flag sticker.

The mum-of-two has been spending some time in Italy and she has been regularly thrilling her fans with glimpses inside the family holiday and, of course, her show-stopping fashion.

Amanda looked stunning in her unusual look

Earlier in the week, the 51-year-old star shared a sun-soaked photograph of herself on board a gorgeous yacht during her vacation.

In the snap, Amanda wore an incredible string bikini with chain detail from her favourite swimsuit designer that she always turns to, Melissa Odabash. The Heart Radio host looked in mind-blowing shape as she posed underneath the sun's rays.

Melissa Odabash has been described as the "Ferraris of swimwear" by Vogue Magazine, and Beyonce, Sienna Miller, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge have all worn her incredible beachwear in the past.

The star has brought plenty of bikinis for her trip

Amanda's Instagram fans always remark on how healthy and fit she looks, and the mother has some incredible tips.

The TV star keeps up her dedication to health and wellness by regularly dashing into the freezing sea for a dose of cold water therapy. There are many health benefits of cold water therapy; the icy waters can support immunity, aid weight loss and help speed up exercise recovery, as well as ease anxiety and clear brain fog.

Amanda once told Mail Online she says no to quick-fix diets: "You have to enjoy life," she explained. "I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

