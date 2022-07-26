Amanda Holden seriously turns heads in stunning new bikini photo The Britain's Got Talent judge is enjoying the Italian sun

Amanda Holden is making the most out of her Italian holiday, and she's making the most out of all the bikinis she brought with her.

SEE: Amanda Holden was a real-life Disney princess for ex Les Dennis wedding

On Tuesday, the glamorous Heart Radio presenter shared a stunning photo where she reclined on a boat while wearing a stunning blue bikini with a striking cover-up. Amanda looked like she could be a mermaid as she lounged by the edge of the water, displaying her gloriously toned legs. She looked incredibly stylish as she added a pair of sunglasses to the ensemble and tied her hair up into a ponytail.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden runs into the icy sea in nothing but a swimsuit

In a jokey caption, she teased: "Another tough day," and with the crystalline water and pristine shore nearby, it certainly looked like one!

MORE: Amanda Holden twins with lookalike daughter Hollie for gravity-defying video

MORE: Amanda Holden causes a stir in new family photo with lookalike daughters

Fans were blown away by the show-stopping photo, as one enthused: "Wow looking absolutely amazing," and a second posted: "Just amazing."

A third commented: "Blue means happiness when it is on you," while a fourth added: "Such perfection," and a fifth joked: "It's a hard life, looking stunning and beautiful."

Amanda is enjoying herself on her trip abroad

Amanda nearly broke the internet last week when she shared another bikini photo as she relaxed in a striking tiny teal bikini.

The presenter was soaking up the sun without a care in the world as she relaxed with the blissful blue sea behind her.

WOW: Amanda Holden turns up the heat with sunkissed bikini photo on Italian holiday

SEE: Amanda Holden dons cut-out jumpsuit – and looks amazing

And she needn't worry about tan lines on her back, as she had the bikini unfastened.

She shared a very simple caption for the stunning shot, as she wrote: "Veni vidi amavi."

Amanda always looks great in a bikini

Although she turned comments off for the post, it still went down a storm online, attracting over 4,000 likes within an hour.

MORE: Amanda Holden channels inner Victoria Beckham in hilarious post

SEE: Amanda Holden is summer-ready in gorgeous yellow mini-dress

If you're wondering how Amanda maintains her enviably lean physique at 51 years old, you may be surprised to learn the star has a refreshingly balanced approach to health and fitness.

Not one to restrict herself, Amanda once told Mail Online she says no to quick-fix diets: "You have to enjoy life," she explained. "I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.