Louise Redknapp commands attention in knee-high leather boots

Louise Redknapp is known for her love of fashion, and on Thursday, the Eternal songstress struck gold again in the most fabulous pair of knee-high leather boots.

MORE: Louise Redknapp displays slender physique in all-black workout gear after reunion with son Charley

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-two shared a sneak peek of her latest collection with fashion brand Peacocks. In the clips Louise looked ultra-stylish as she posed for the cameras against an exposed brick wall adorned with records.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp unveils stunning home makeover

The blonde beauty teamed her sensational footwear with a pair of high-waisted jeans and a white jersey tank top with lightly padded shoulders. Exuding elegance, Louise wore her blonde tresses in loose waves and accessorized with gold bangles and sultry makeup.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp shares emotional post as son Charley leaves home

EXCLUSIVE: Louise Redknapp finally addresses ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's decision to remarry

Speaking to HELLO! about her ongoing collaboration with the high street brand, she said: "My edit with Peacocks is great because I get to go in and look at a whole range, which is huge.

Louise donned a pair of striking leather boots

"Then I just edit down the pieces that I would wear, things that I can see go with things, things that I think will suit people. I normally tend to be drawn to the more basics and the easy to wear pieces that you can style up to make your outfits work."

Louise's gorgeous snaps come after the singer jetted off to Arizona for an emotional reunion with her eldest son, Charley. The singer and her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp recently bid farewell to the teenager, who has relocated to America to study sports at the University of Arizona.

Louise shares son Charley with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

And last week the doting mother travelled across the pond to finally pay her son a visit. In one sweet moment, Louise visited the university's football stadium and rallied behind 18-year-old Charley whilst he took part in a challenging sports practice.

Charley's relocation has been a long time coming. In an exclusive chat with HELLO! Louise explained how dad Jamie heavily inspired their son's move.

SEE: Louise Redknapp was a daring bride in black corset gown for last-minute yacht wedding

"His dad was the one that suggested it and thought it would be a good idea for him. So I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to say no'. If that's what he wants to do, then I'll back whatever he wants to do," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.