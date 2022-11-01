Stacey Solomon is releasing an adorable jewellery collection - all the details

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she's releasing a jewellery range in collaboration with Abbott Lyon - and fans are so excited.

RELATED: 21 cool but affordable jewellery brands that make the perfect gift

In a video released on Abbot Lyon's Instagram, the star said: "Oh my gosh, I honestly can't believe I'm Abbott Lyon's new ambassador. As soon as Abbott Lyon got in touch and asked if I wanted to be part of the team, I didn't even hesitate. I was so, so excited, and I've felt the same way ever since."

Stacey appeared to give a sneak peek of the new jewellery in the video

She continued: "I love jewellery in general but being able to design something that's bespoke and sit there and work out exactly what you want and know that specific piece is something that only you have, it's a really lovely feeling."

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

"My jewellery personally means to me different stages of my life, personal events, people that are special to me and memories, so all of those things are a big part of my jewellery. The most important thing for me in a piece of jewellery is that it stands the test of time... so the quality for me is the most important."

MORE: The timeless heart-shaped jewellery trend: 22 of our favourites

In the video, the mum-of-four can be seen giving us a sneak peek of the collection, wearing a selection of delicate gold jewellery pieces including a 'Stacey' necklace, multiple stacking rings and a pair of gold huggies.

The range officially launches on Sunday 6 November, but if you can't wait, you can sign up to early access to shop the range on Saturday 5 November.

READ: The best pearl jewellery you can shop right now if you're inspired by Kate Middleton

Stacey took to her Instagram stories to reveal the exciting news. She wrote: "I know it's not Halloween related, but this gives me such goosebumps. An actual dream come true. I am a true magpie... This was the most fun, special shoot with the loveliest people @abottlyon & I can not wait til I can share more with you all."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.