Dancing with the Stars alum JoJo Siwa rocks daring Alice & Olivia look

JoJo Siwa is known for her bright rainbow-inspired outfits and hair bows - but she took things in a very different direction for the 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball.

The 18-year-old still wore a bow but it was as part of a risque ensemble as she walked the red carpet with her beloved mom.

The teen and Dancing with the Stars alum wore an Alice & Olivia Akira bow-embellished cardigan with black sparkles, but paired it with high-waisted leather shorts and nothing else.

The cardigan fastened at the neck with the bow, showing off her toned abs after weeks of dancing with Jenna Johnson on the ABC show, along with sky-high black stiletto sandals and delicate gold jewellery.

"It's a little T-to-the-bow tonight, a little more adult T-to-the-bow bow," JoJo told E! News.

"My mom went shopping. She pulled a few things out of a bag and, immediately, I knew, this is the one for tonight. It's the one."

The Dancing with the Stars alum wore an Alice & Olivia Akira bow-embellished cardigan ($550)

She was joined at the event, held at LA's Forum by her fellow alum Olivia Jade, who rocked a bold graphic print shift dress, and professional dancer Cheryl Burke, who wore a gorgeous black maxi skirt and a red floral print bardot crop top.

JoJo has been embracing a new look in recent weeks, and recently revealed her hopes to "look more adult".

The outfit wss a world away from her past looks

"I have had this transition while being on Dancing with the Stars where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult," the teen, who grew up on TV and YouTube and is famed for her high ponytail, brightly-colored bows and tracksuits with sneakers, shared.

"I am in a dress and heels for the first time in my life. I want to branch out of my comfort zone, and so today we went for a dress. I got some heels on,' she added, speaking to People magazine at the 2021 American Music Awards.

