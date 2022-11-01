Princess Andre looks so grown up in angelic party dress - and dad Peter has the best reaction Peter couldn't help but comment on his daughter's later look...

Peter Andre and Katie Price's daughter Princess, 15, looked so grown up in her latest Instagram post, styling an angelic asymmetrical bodycon dress in an ethereal pastel hue.

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Andre's wife Emily on baby number three

The young star took a snapshot in the stunning frock, adding the caption: "Wear sparkle and have fun." Complete with a romantic ruched skirt, a statement chiffon sleeve, and shimmering sheer fabric, Princess looked beautiful in the whimsical number.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre fears for daughter Princess after home gets struck by lightning

Princess' honey-blonde hair fell down to her waist in natural curls, while the teen rocked a glowy makeup look consisting of peachy blush, a rosy lip, and fluttery lashes.

The star also rocked an immaculate nude manicure and delicate silver accessories.

LOOK: Peter Andre reveals fun Halloween plans with youngest children

Princess looked so elegant in the angelic blue number

Fans were enamoured by Princess in the comments, rushing to comment on her post. "You get the beauty from your mum," wrote one fan, as another sweetly penned: "You are so beautiful - inside and outside."

Nobody's comment was as good as dad Peter's, however, who was quick to react to his daughter's post. "Great. Now go do homework," wrote the Mysterious Girl hitmaker, adding a laughing and heart emoji to his comment.

READ: Peter Andre reassures 'naturally beautiful' children Junior and Princess after photoshopping claims

READ: Peter Andre's beautiful Australia family home where he plans to move to for 'as long as possible'

Speaking about his eldest children Junior, 17, and Princess being on social media, Peter previously told HELLO!: "What really concerns me about Princess and Junior being on social media is the comments. I made Princess turn off her comments for a whole year. I don't think comments should be allowed on anything."

The doting father-of-four added: "I have joked in the past that I would never let Princess go on Love Island. I think it's just the image of your daughter being all grown up – it scares me!

The young star is Peter Andre's second eldest child

"I've told her she can go on it, but only to present it. Or she can go on it if it's only nuns and priests involved!" said Peter.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.