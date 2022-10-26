John Travolta's daughter Ella surprises in sophisticated belted look – how stunning The 22-year-old singer looked beautiful

John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu put in a seriously stylish appearance when she attended a Neiman Marcus holiday event in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

The 22-year-old singer and model looked gorgeous in a stunning and sophisticated black dress with caped detailing. The chic number was cinched in at the waist with a gold buckle embellished belt, adding a touch of sophistication to the look. She pulled the smart attire together thanks to a simple pair of pointed-toe stilettos.

Ella wore her dark hair swept back from her face to accentuate her modelesque features, opting for an understated beauty look. The outfit was a departure from Ella's usual style, and it suited her to perfection!

The rising star, who is a talented singer, recently made her modelling debut during New York Fashion Week, and dad John couldn’t have been prouder.

Ella looked beautiful at a Neiman Marcus holiday event

Ella underwent a glamorous transformation as she walked for Karl Lagerfeld, dressed in a dramatic all-black outfit featuring a lace corset and oversized blazer.

Taking to Instagram after the show, John shared photos of Ella, alongside the caption: "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week in New York City!"

The singer and model stunned in a caped dress

Ella is incredibly close to her little brother Benjamin and her Grease star dad John, who is her biggest supporter.

The family's incredibly special bond has been cemented following the traffic death of Ella's mom Kelly Preston, who passed away at age 57 from breast cancer two years ago.

Ella is incredibly close to her brother Benjamin and dad John

In a statement released at the time, her devastated husband said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer."

Tragically, John and Kelly also lost their eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16. He had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalized at 15 months with Kawasaki disease.

