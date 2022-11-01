Lily Collins sparks pregnancy rumours with unique Halloween costume The Emily in Paris star has left fans asking questions

Lily Collins just schooled other celebrities in the art of creative Halloween dressing. The Emily in Paris actress took to social media to share her unique costume with fans online – sparking pregnancy rumours with her figure-concealing look.

Lily, 33, dressed up as an avocado for Halloween, donning a large inflatable costume for the spooky event. She shared her look via Instagram, captioning the sweet clip of her raising a toast with a red solo cup: "Cheers to my favorite snack, avocado toast. Get it?? I’m sorry and you’re welcome! Happy Halloween!…"

WATCH: Lily Collins recalls hilarious encounter with King Charles and Princess Diana as a baby

She completed her fruity aesthetic by slipping on a black skin-tight top under the unmissable outfit and some black leggings, topping off her not-so-practical attire with some comfortable trainers. The stone of the avocado suit perfectly covered her stomach, prompting fans to ask questions.

"Baby coming?" one fan wrote, while another added: "Pregnancy?" A third noted: "This looks like a pregnancy announcement."

Lily dressed up as her favourite snack for Halloween

Yet the star's friends looked past the rumours and simply praised Lily for her creative ingenuity. "Just when I thought I couldn’t love you any more @lilycollins," one penned, while Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park said: "You’ve done a lot of incredible work in your life Lils… but this may take the cake for me."

The star sparked pregnancy rumours with her outfit

In other news, Netflix recently released some first-look photos of the Emily in Paris star back as everyone's favourite ex-pat and it looks like she will be sporting a dramatically different look in the new episodes.

In the photos from the comedy-drama's upcoming third season, which does not yet have a release date, the 33-year-old actress has ditched her signature middle part for a flattering, eyebrow-length fringe that we think Brigitte Bardot would approve of.

Other snaps confirmed that Emily's colleagues Julien (Samuel Arnold), Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) will also be back, along with Camille (Camille Razat), Mindy (Ashley Park) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

