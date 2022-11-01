Helen Flanagan looks divine in ab-baring PVC bralette and leggings The Corrie actress was a total lady in red

Helen Flanagan was the queen of Halloween on Saturday night, stepping out in a red hot vinyl two-piece set from It-girl brand Oh Polly.

SEE: Helen Flanagan oozes showgirl glamour in sparkling dress

The former Coronation Street actress rocked a devil-red vinyl bralette, teaming her ab-baring combo with a pair of high-waisted vinyl leggings and heels that complemented her feminine figure perfectly. Helen styled a devilishly daring makeup look, going all out with SFX makeup and horrifying faux blood-spattered horns on her forehead.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen looks drop-dead gorgeous in flirty mini dress

Still looking glamorous as ever, the 32-year-old star wore her caramel blonde hair in vampy curls, adding a timeless red lip and accessorising with a slick leather shoulder bag.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to give fans a closer look at her vampy PVC aesthetic, the mother-of-three penned: "Happy Halloween," adding a red heart and kiss emoji to her post.

LOOK: Helen Flanagan sizzles in ultra sassy mini dress - what a head-turner

Helen's Halloween look was devilishly good

Struck by her daring coord, fans were quick to react to Helen's take on Halloween. "Oh wow wow wow. I just love the outfit! Fabulous," wrote TV star Gillian McKeith, as a fan penned: "You look absolutely stunning Helen. You’re so beautiful and your figure is sensational."

"You look absolutely gorgeous Helen," added a second fan, while a third quipped: "On another level."

WOW: Helen Flanagan looks phenomenal in striking gown with daring cut-out

SEE: Helen Flanagan wows fans in denim hot pants and corset top

Helen has been spotted without her engagement ring

It's not the first time we've been mesmerised by Helen's sartorial elegance this week. On Friday, the star looked every inch a showgirl as she stepped out in a glitzy silver frock that shimmered under the lights and featured feathers at the bottom hemline.

Helen's statement look for spooky season comes after the mother-of-three reportedly called time on her engagement to footballer Scott Sinclair. After the actress was seen without her engagement ring, their alleged split sparked concern among fans.

The actress is a doting mum-of-three

Helen is yet to publicly comment on whether she has ended her romance with the father of her three children.

However, she did share a cryptic post back in August about starting 'a new chapter' where she was pictured not wearing her engagement ring for the first time.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.