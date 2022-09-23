Amanda Holden looks seriously stunning in slinky satin two-piece

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden surprised fans on Friday by revealing that her work attire looked more like her bedtime get-up.

The 51-year-old star took to Instagram to show off her divine rich pink satin blouse and high-waisted trousers co-ord. The flattering V-necked tie-waisted blouse showed off Amanda's fantastic figure and the slinky trousers made her legs look endless, paired with the matching pink pointy-toed heels that she was rocking underneath the look.

WATCH: Amanda Holden has a confession regarding her gorgeous satin outfit

Amanda wore soft matt pink lipstick and a smudge of deep eyeshadow for a bold beauty look. In a cheerful Instagram Story to her 1.8 million Instagram followers, the mum-of-three said: "Good morning. Happy Friday. Today I am in Serena Bute and it's just bliss because it's pink and it feels like my pyjamas - and that's how Fridays should feel. Pink and pyjama-ish!"

Amanda looked glorious in hot pink

If you love Amanda's luxurious attire, many pre-loved Serena Bute pieces are available to shop online at Vestiare Collective - including a pair of pink slinky trousers.

Amanda's 'PJs' looked fab with heels

Meanwhile, Pretty Little Thing offers a gorgeous hot pink blouse and trouser co-ord set from just £30 if you're feeling inspired by Amanda's look.

Hot Pink Plisse Shirt, £30, Pretty Little Thing

Amanda's latest outfit is so much more relaxed than the edgy 80s business look she wore to her Leicester Square radio studios on Tuesday afternoon. The sharply tailored, bright turquoise, two-piece tailored mini dress featured shoulder pads and an open back.

