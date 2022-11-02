Isla Fisher channels movie magic in racy ruffled dress Sascha Baron Cohen's wife look ravishing in red - don’t you agree old sport?

Isla Fisher celebrated Halloween by sharing a stunning throwback snap from her days on set of The Great Gatsby. The actress drew upon the iconic work of literature to mark the spooky occasion, leaving fans mesmerised by her costume from the film.

RELATED: Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen open the doors to family home as they celebrate son's birthday

Isla, 46, was pictured dressed up as the character she portrayed on the silver screen from F. Scott Fitzgerald's acclaimed seminal novel - capturing the boisterous yet tragic character of Myrtle Wilson perfectly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Isla Fisher makes rare comment about 'special' marriage

In the throwback image, she donned a 1920s style dress featuring a rich crimson hue, a slinky V-neck complete with ruffle trim, a blooming floral corsage on the left shoulder, black lace detailing and a figure-hugging fit. She completed her look by hooking a series of chunky plastic cherry red, mauve and rose-pink bangles on her wrists.

MORE: Isla Fisher stuns in low-cut swimsuit for jaw-dropping beach photo

The star wore her auburn locks swept up into a decorative updo boasting cascading curls and held into place by a coordinating red headband. She posed for an ultra-glam photograph, showing off her camera-ready makeup blend in the process.

A dark smoky eye, a porcelain complexion and a ruby red lip mirrored the dramatic storyline of her character from the famous story.

Isla shared the professional snap via social media for her fans to gush over. She captioned the post: "Happy Halloween #thegreatgatsby @bazluhrmann."

The star loves a crimson look

The actress' followers were quick to respond to the nostalgic sentiment of her post. "Wow! Stunning as ever," one user wrote, while another added: "Absolutely beautiful." A third commented: "I love this movie! Myrtle is a great character!" and a fourth agreed, noting: "You were so perfect as Myrtle! Such a great film."

Isla channelled her character when she stepped out for the film's Cannes premiere

Isla recently made a rare comment about her marriage with Sacha Baron Cohen as she made an appearance on Loose Women last month. The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress and the Borat actor – who share children Olive, born in 2007, Elula, born in 2010, and Montgomery, born in 2015 – tend to keep their home life out of the public eye, but Isla made an exception after Judi Love asked her the secret to their happy marriage "on camera."

MORE: Isla Fisher wows fans in red leather skirt and killer heels

She replied: "I think the secret for us is that we don't talk about it publicly, so it feels special and private to us. And equally, it's nice to share the same line of work, you can talk about the issues that arise in Hollywood, in our jobs and the entertainment industry."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.