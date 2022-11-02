Christina Aguilera highlights curves in bridal gown with a high slit amid unrecognizable transformation The Genie in a Bottle singer went all out!

Christina Aguilera was one of the celebrities that decided that it wasn't worth it to do Halloween if not going all out, and she most certainly did.

The singer turned up the heat as she wore a full blue shaded catsuit with an intricate beaded bridal gown featuring a very high slit that hugged her curves.

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera shares daring video with fans

Paired with a veil laced with blue fairy lights, matching hair, and sunken eye make-up, Christina perfectly fit the bill for her Tim Burton Corpse Bride-inspired look.

The look complemented her lavish Halloween party in her massively decorated home, and also her fiancé Matthew Rutler, who dressed as her accompanying love interest, Victor.

A series of pictures she shared featured incredible glimpses into her family home and the other costumes her friends wore.

However, the guitarist's attention was only centered on Christina in the photograph she posted as she sipped on her drink and gazed at the camera.

Christina dressed as the Corpse Bride for Halloween

"Anyone who knows me KNOWS I am a die hard Tim Burton film fan.Having my near & dear help create a fantasy dream night dressed as some of my favorite characters made my Halloween," she wrote on social media.

Fans loved seeing the glimpse of her party and incredible costume, as a friend of hers also wrote: "You all look amazing!!!"

One of her followers said: "Corpse Bride is my favorite and you did that Queen!!!! Forever the Queen of Halloween," while another commented: "Girl, you are the queen of Halloween!! You look like you had a great night!"

However, that wasn't the only costume the singer wore, as she kept the blue theme going for her previous look as well, channeling Fifth Element for her alienesque Diva Plavalaguna look.

The singer also pulled out a Diva Plavalaguna costume

Sporting icy blonde locks, a skin-tight latex gown, and pipes emerging from a headpiece like tentacles, it's clear the Beautiful singer doesn't pull any punches when it comes to Halloween.

