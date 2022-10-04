Christina Aguilera shares revealing new photos as she poses in black leather gloves The Genie in a Bottle singer had news to share

Christina Aguilera has been delivering show-stopping performance after performance lately ever since dropping her second Spanish-language album.

The singer surprised fans by announcing that she would be making an appearance in Los Angeles for a special show, and did so in a bold way.

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera shares daring video with fans

She shared a video clip of herself posing up a storm in nothing but a pair of black leather lace-up gloves, strategically using them to cover herself up.

In a few of the snaps, she even donned a pair of square sunglasses that contrasted with her straightened icy blonde locks.

With the photoshoot, she shared more details of her performance, writing: "Surprise LA! Come see me Thursday night at the Hollywood Palladium for a special performance, link in bio! Love you fighters, X."

Many fans simply responded to her with a string of flame and heart emojis while one wrote: "And WE love you, queen."

Christina announced a surprise performance with a bold photoshoot

A second said: "Booked and busy," while a third simply commented: "Aging like fine [wine emoji]. Classic SLAY."

The Dirrty singer recently left her fans absolutely mesmerized with her appearance at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, where she was honored with the Spirit of Hope award.

She shared a slew of photographs of herself capturing one of the looks from the night, a gorgeous sheer lace red dress with matching pants-into-heels.

She'd styled her hair into two long braids and played with the ultra dramatic sleeves, simply captioning the shots: "La Reina," also the name of the song she performed on the night.

The singer stunned in a sheer red dress at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

"La Reina AGUILERA," the Billboard Latin page immediately commented, with one of her followers writing: "Honestly… today has been magical. VIVA LA REINA," and another also saying: "Wow! A goddess! Get it @Xtina!"

The Grammy-winning superstar even switched out into a black leather gown with statement shoulders and a mermaid bottom for her performance and acceptance speech.

