Christina Aguilera embraces early Halloween mood in ghostly sheer catsuit

Christina Aguilera seems just as excited for the spooky Halloween season as many others around the country, and embraced it in her fashion as well.

The singer performed at the Citi/American Airlines 35th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Thursday.

She decided to don an appropriate ensemble for the October mood, opting for a sheer couture catsuit with star patterns and silver detailing all across.

Paired with a black waist-hugging corset underneath, not only did it give the singer an hourglass shape, it also created the illusion of a skeletal rib cage covered with spiderwebs with the design.

The outfit was topped off with sparkly thigh-high boots, a devilish crystalized crown, bold smoky make-up, and her hair in two long braids intertwined in red and platinum blonde, reminiscent of her early 2000s hair.

She shared a video of herself posing in the outfit on her social media, deeming it an "October Mood," and her fans could not help but agree in droves.

Christina opted for a vibe of skeletons and spiderwebs with her sheer catsuit

"Re-entering your stripped era, I'M OBSESSED WITH THIS LOOK!!" one gushed, with another saying: "HallowQueen," and a third agreed, adding: "I hope to see HALLOQUEENTINA this year."

The concert comes after a moment of celebration for the Beautiful songstress, who was honored at the recent Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The award wasn't lost on Christina, who shared a statement on social media which read: "When I entered this industry as a young girl, I made a promise to myself that I would use my voice and position for something deeper than making records.

"I wanted my songs to have a genuine purpose and meaning. I continue to listen to my heart and sing about things - sometimes painful things - that could help others.

The singer was recently honored at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

"It means so much to me to grow together with my fans through authenticity and compassion on issues relating to equality, domestic violence, self-love, and much much more.

"Thank you @billboardlatin for honoring me with the Spirit of Hope Award, and thank you to my family at @sonymusiclatin for having me here in Miami and being a part of my AGUILERA project."

