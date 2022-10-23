Christina Aguilera wows with daring transformation in nostalgic photo that sparks reaction The singer looked incredible

Christina Aguilera thrilled her fans at the weekend, when she shared a nostalgic throwback to one of her classic albums.

The glam singer posted several images to her Instagram account taken at the time her album Stripped was released back in 2002.

In the first, Christina wore a low-cut figure-hugging white spaghetti strap top which she teamed with chunky necklaces. She also wore a short black leather miniskirt, fishnet tights, and over-the-knee boots.

The star rocked smoky eye makeup and pouted her lips as she looked to one side, with her long black and blonde hair flowing below her chest.

Other snaps showed the mom-of-two giving a sultry look to the camera, clutching the wall, and holding her arms above her head. The diva captioned the images: "We celebrate #20YearsOfStripped today [heart emoji].

"Listen to the new deluxe edition on Spotify, including a new remix of "Beautiful" to celebrate the anniversary."

Christina wowed fans with her throwback images

Her fans were clearly delighted by the news and Christina's look, with one writing: "The best album ever!!!!"

Others commented: "One of the best pop music albums ever, a true work of art," "The Voice Within means so much to me," and: " One of my fave albums and you look so beautiful as always."

Some of the Burlesque actress' followers simply posted fire and heart emojis, while Paris Hilton contributed a heart-eyes emoji.

The star always looks stunning

Christina announced the special release of Stripped just a few days ago, to her followers' excitement. One fan penned: "#Stripped saved me in so many ways #20yearsofstripped."

A second wrote: "We need a handful of shows where you play the full album cover to cover in celebration of the 20th anniversary."

On a more serious note, in honour of the incredible milestone, the star also shared an important video to encourage people to get help with their mental health and body image, should they be struggling.

