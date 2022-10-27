Christina Aguilera is the ultimate goddess in fishnet tights and thigh-high boots The star took to social media

Christina Aguilera is never short of a daring look and on Wednesday it was no different when she rocked the most fabulous outfit in a brand-new video.

MORE: Christina Aguilera wows with daring transformation in nostalgic photo that sparks reaction

The stylish ensemble worn by the Hurt singer, 41, harked back to her album Fighter and saw her rock an ultra-sultry pair of black fishnet tights and thigh-high boots which she paired with a low-cut white body and a metallic silver miniskirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shares daring video with fans

As for her hair, the star completed her fabulous outfit with her iconic waist-length black and blonde wavy locks, which perfectly complemented her dazzling eye makeup that saw her rock a double set of fake eyelashes.

WOW: Christina Aguilera stuns in revealing new behind-the-scenes photos

MORE: Christina Aguilera stuns in snakeskin outfit for special Pride announcement

Captioning the video, she penned: "Where my Fighters at?" alongside a red love heart and flame emoji.

Christina looked sensational

The fabulous post saw the star transform from wearing a towel into the stunning look and also had a special meaning behind it.

Christina's voiceover in the clip said: "Just because my album's name is stripped, it doesn't mean you can take my clothes off," and then breaks into the track DIRRTY.

Friends and fans went wild for the update with one writing: "Wooooow! You killed it!" A second: "Luv the stripped era look so much, glad u finally brought it back." A third wrote: "QUEEEEN."

The star has an exciting anouncement

The fabulous update came just days after the star released a special remixed version of her classic hit Beautiful in celebration of 20 years since the album Stripped was released.

Captioning a video of herself on tour with the album, the star penned; "STRIPPED 2022! What better way to celebrate #20YearsOfStripped than with a new Deluxe version of my original album, including a brand new remix of ‘Beautiful’ by Benny Benassi."

The fabulous throwback video saw the star singing her heart out on stage.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.