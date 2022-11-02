Kelly Ripa completely transforms her spectacular $27million townhouse as fans flock to see inside The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives in New York City

Kelly Ripa lives in a beautiful home in New York City, and was more than generous this Halloween as she opened the doors to neighbours nearby.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star completely transformed her townhouse for the occasion, decorating it with spooky decorations for the 31 October.

She had plenty of people queuing up to trick or treat at her home as a result too, and even called upon her son Michael to help her and husband Mark Consuelos give out the candy.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

All three were dressed up in Halloween costumes for the occasion, with Kelly sharing photos from the fun evening on social media.

Many passers by were more than thrilled to turn up to Kelly's house to trick or treat, with many sharing photos from the evening on Instagram, which were re-shared by the star. Kelly and Mark have a gorgeous townhouse in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where they have lived for many years and raised their three children - Michael, Lola and Joaquin - there.

Kelly Ripa transformed her home for Halloween - and it was a huge hit with her neighbours!

The house boasts everything from a spacious open plan living area, a grand foyer resembling something from a hotel - complete with a chandelier - a rooftop garden and even a lift for easy access to the rest of the house.

The 7,796-square-foot home additionally boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, all with incredibly lavish interior touches.

Kelly's entire family got into the Halloween spirit - including her dog Lena!

The couple spend the majority of their time at their home in the city, but also have a vacation house in the Hamptons, where they spend a lot of the summer and weekends.

The vacation home is location within close proximity to the ocean and boasts stunning views overlooking the sea.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are huge fans of Halloween!

There is also a large backyard with a swimming pool, complete with a separate lounging area. The social couple often enjoy hosting their famous friends at their holiday home, including Kelly's co-host Ryan Seacrest, who was pictured taking a dip in their pool in a recent throwback photo posted by the actress to mark his birthday.

Kelly and Mark's three children all grew up in their Manhattan home, although the family faced a big change last year when their youngest child flew the nest. As official empty nesters, Kelly and Mark are getting used to their new normal.

