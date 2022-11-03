We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Louise Redknapp always looks nothing short of perfection, and the former Eternal frontwoman proved that on Thursday with some new looks from her Peacocks collection.

The star modelled a dazzling array of jaw-dropping outfits, showcasing five of them in their full glory, but the one that really caught our attention were on the fourth and fifth slides where she stunned in a gorgeous leather mini-skirt. Louise had paired her daring fashion item with a black jumper as she sultrily posed for the photoshoot.

But this wasn't her only incredible outfit, as the first slide featured a look that would suit any Christmas party, as she styled out a glittery mesh jumper.

She captioned the shots: "I'm absolutely loving these new pieces from my party edit with @peacocks_fashion this is my fav edit yet, so many pieces I can't wait to share with you but for now here's a selection to start! The Party Edit is available online and now."

Fans went wild in the comments, as one enthused: "You look gorgeous Louise," and a second posted: "As always the quintessential British beaut."

A third posted: "Love the blazer and those shoes," and a fourth added: "Love the sequins, it's something I would wear."

Louise stunned in the daring snaps

As Louise mentioned, all of the items are currently available and they're all reasonably priced, ranging from between £18 to £30.

Earlier this week, the mum-of-two blew fans away with her stupendous Halloween costume as she headed for a fun night out with a group of friends.

Louise looked phenomenal in her futuristic costume as she rocked a high-cut mesh leotard with sheer fishnet panels in an abstract motif.

Women's Black Sequin Shirt, £25.00, Peacocks

She teamed her curve-hugging look with sheer tights, pointed-toe stilettos and slick all-black party glasses.

The star switched her usual honey-blonde locks for a vampy layered bob, adding lashings of mascara and a rosy blush to complete her spooky Halloween aesthetic.

"Fab weekend with the best gang… Happy Halloween everyone xxx, wrote Lousie, sparking a quick reaction from fans. "Oooooff! You are looking SMOKIN," gushed one, as another penned: "Loving the new hair Louise."

