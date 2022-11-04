Cameron Diaz raises the bar in sleek high-waisted trousers – check out her makeup Cameron reunited with close friend and former co-star Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore just shared the sweetest throwback photo of her close friend and Charlie's Angels co-star Cameron Diaz – where the blonde beauty looked striking in a dark outfit. Cameron, 50, donned the most incredible pair of black trousers which everyone needs in their seasonal wardrobe.

MORE: Cameron Diaz reveals she has tough standards for the men Drew Barrymore dates

In the wholesome image, Cameron was pictured in the high-waisted pants with a leather and gold belt, which she teamed with a simple black, V-neck blouse boasting half-length, rolled-up sleeves. A selection of playful silver and gold beaded necklaces added a boho touch to her charming aesthetic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cameron Diaz shows a glimpse of her new kitchen at home

Cameron wore her silky blonde hair swept back in a casual updo to reveal a true beauty queen makeup look. A flawless complexion, a touch of blush and a bold red lip made for a striking blend that highlighted her stunning features.

MORE: Drew Barrymore shares glimpse of her and her daughters' home organization day

Drew looked ethereal beside her celebrity bestie, sporting a wintery rose-printed frock showcasing a maxi length, long sleeves, a crimson and ruby colour scheme, and a cinched waistline.

The former E.T star took to social media to share the uplifting photographs via social media. She captioned the pictures: "In honor of our Merlot drops this week! #tbt @camerondiaz @beautifulbydrew @avaline."

Cameron Diaz never fails to stun in all-black

The actress' fans and friends flocked to comment on their adorable friendship and lovely looks. Paris Hilton commented: "Queens," and another user added: "What a duo." A third wrote: "Thank you both for aging with grace. What great role models for women of all ages! I appreciate you!" A fourth emotionally penned: "The beauty of seeing faces with wrinkles. It's been a little hard to me to accept my growing aging signs, but then, you see these beautiful women embracing their age... and I love it!"

Drew and Cameron share a close bond

Fans can't help but wonder if a third installment of Charlie's Angels is in the works since Drew Barrymore revealed she would love to make it happen, and she just added even more fuel to the fire of rumors.

Last month, the star shared a very poignant throwback photo, leaving fans on the edge of their seats and begging for a reunion of her alongside Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. The instant hit movies are definitely on her mind as of late, and now she has left fans thinking about it non-stop too.

MORE: Drew Barrymore admits to difficulties with revealing childhood trauma

Drew took to Instagram to look back on her time filming the two movies, Charlie's Angels and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, sharing a campaign photo of the three Angels together.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.