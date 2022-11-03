Drew Barrymore admits that Zendaya inspired her style evolution The star was impacted by a specific look

Drew Barrymore has been walking red carpets since she was a child, but now that she has to show her best looks every morning on The Drew Barrymore Show, she has learned to really up her style game.

During Thursday's episode of her hit daytime talk show, the star opened up about why she has changed her look.

She spoke with her "trusty co-pilot" Ross "Rossy" Mathews and stylist to the stars Law Roach about her style evolution, revealing who of the latter's clients inspired it.

Speaking to Law and Ross ahead of the Drew's News segment at the beginning of the show, Drew revealed that it was none other than one of the stylist's biggest clients, Zendaya, who inspired the host to change.

As they were looking back on some of the past iconic looks from the actress, and all the behind-the-scenes details, Drew pointed out the singular red carpet get-up from the Euphoria lead that transformed the way she dresses herself.

"I want to say thank you to you," she quickly told him, as she looked back at one of her favorite looks by him.

Drew was inspired by Zendaya's look during a Euphoria event

"You dressed the great Zendaya, I believe it was the For Your Consideration for Euphoria. She is in a gray suit, you were matching her," she recalled, sharing a photo of the pair at the red carpet, in which she is rocking a monochromatic suit by Fear of God.

Then she confessed: "When I saw this look, I went to Lee Harris, who I've worked with for twenty years, and I said, 'Lee, I'm ready to change,' and it is all based on the one outfit that you did, and I have changed my style according to it."

The host has recently opted for suits paired with chunky high heels

Law was honored by Drew's style revelation, and he told her: "I'm hearing this for the first time, but I've noticed, like I've noticed the shift in the style, and I love the menswear, I love when you wear the big oversized ties, I'm a fan."

He added: "Now to know that I sort of inspired that… Thank you Drew, I must say."

