Drew Barrymore leaves fans inquiring about a Charlie's Angels reunion with her latest throwback

Fans can't help but wonder if a third installment of Charlie's Angels is in the works since Drew Barrymore revealed she would love to make it happen, and she just added even more fuel to the fire of rumors.

The star shared a very poignant throwback Thursday photo, leaving fans on the edge of their seats and begging for a reunion of her alongside Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz.

The instant hit movies are definitely on her mind as of late, and now she has left fans thinking about it non-stop too.

Drew took to Instagram to look back on her time filming the two movies, Charlie's Angels and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, sharing a campaign photo of the three Angels together.

The snapshot sees the three smiling ear to ear and embracing one another, with Drew sporting her old red hair, Cameron looking perfectly sun-kissed wearing a simple white tank-top, and Lucy is in a printed blue ensemble as she grabs on to her co-star.

The daytime talk show host simply captioned the photo with the hashtag "#tbt," and though she may not have further commented on the potential of a third movie, it didn't stop fans from asking for it.

The adorable photo of the three

They took to the comments section to write: "We need another movie," and: "We need you guys back together in the theater once again," as well as: "Bring them back," plus another fan inquired: "Charlie's angels 3 coming up?"

Drew admitted on her show that she would in fact love to turn the movies into a trilogy. She recalled seeing Lucy Liu getting asked if she would do another one, and being at the edge of her seat over what her co-star's answer would be.

Though it's been nineteen years since the last film, the three have at least remained good friends

She said: "I would be surprised if any one of us ever decreed that we wouldn't [do a third movie]."

The actress then maintained: "I would. I would in a heartbeat. The answer is an emphatic yes. I will always say yes."

