Drew Barrymore shares glimpse of her and her daughters' home organization day

The season and weather are rapidly changing and Drew Barrymore is seeking some change herself too!

As the beginning of fall is underway, the star felt the itch to revamp her house and do some decluttering, giving fans a glimpse into her organization process.

She had a whole vibe going on at her house to motivate her to clean up, and it seems one of her daughters joined in on the home reset too!

Drew took to Instagram to take fans along on her big "clean up day," finally sharing with fans a look into her newly renovated home in New York City.

She appears recording herself, wearing a lace shirt still with a tag on, from a wide hallway which is lit by a red neon light. As music plays in the background, she says: "It's clean up day, look at this, it's like it's happening," and then she interrupts herself to add: "I need to do a mask!"

She comes back sporting a white face mask and a bun atop her head, dancing around in front of a massive bookcase, going on to peek into one of her daughter's rooms.

Drew appeared elated to be getting her home in order

Though she quickly exclaims: "Oh my god, mom!" Drew can't help but be pleased, and she squeals: "But she is organizing too! This is the best day ever!"

Cleaning no doubt gets the daytime show host in a great mood, and she also included a clip of her singing: "Organize the closet, get rid of stuff… Try on clothes you ordered online and didn't try on because you're so busy…" to which one of her daughters quipped: "All day."

The star went viral over the summer after sharing her tearful reaction to a mid-renovation discovery

"I fail at returns," she said as she walked into a closet filled with clothes and world maps glued to the walls, and added: "Shopbop I'm sorry."

She captioned the quirky post with: "Spring cleaning in the fall!" and fans could immediately relate, writing: "Your posts just make my heart smile," and: "Omg we just got done cleaning too," as well as: "Such a goofball! Love it!!!"

