Helen Flanagan puts on leggy display for gorgeous weekend away following reported split from fiancé Scott

It's no secret that Helen Flanagan knows how to put together a stylish look and on Saturday it was no different when she showed off her never ending legs in the perfect mini skirt.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the doting mother, 32, shared two snaps of herself enjoying a weekend away in Loch Lomond.

In both snaps, the star was wearing a fabulous ensemble comprised of a white glittery miniskirt with a fluttery feathered hemline and a matching silk shirt in the same shade.

Captioning the post she penned: "Special weekend in Loch Lomond." The star added a pair of pointed toe heels that were embellished with sliver crusted bows and matching ankle straps.

Helen looked incredible

As for her hair, the former Coronation Street star wore her beautiful blonde tresses down styled in crisp curls and added statement diamante earrings as a pearl clutch bag to complete her high-glam look.

The mother of three's makeup looked flawless, as she opted for a rosy brick shade of lipstick, light eyeshadow on her eyes and lashings of mascara. The star also added subtle touches of pink blusher.

Another photo in the post showed Helen posing with her daughter Matilda, seven, who was adorably perched on her mother's lap for the sweet snap.

Helen was at the resort with her three children

The little one looked every inch a princess in her pretty pink gown which was covered in love hearts.

The sweet update came just days after her partner of 13 years, Scott, broke his social media silence for the first time since it was reported that the couple have parted ways.

The Bristol Rovers footballer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself alongside his three children with Helen, Matilda, Delilah, four, and 18-month-old Charlie.

Scott shared the update on social media

The football star simply penned three red love hearts alongside the update. Fans of the couple were quick to comment on the moving post.

One penned: "Would love you both to be able to sort things out. So sad." A second added: "Hope you guys work things out. Gorgeous family."

Scott's nan added: "Gorgeous pics Scott love you all lots, Nan."

