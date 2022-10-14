Helen Flanagan looks phenomenal in striking gown with daring cut-out The former Coronation Street star was at the NTAs

Helen Flanagan knows how to do award shows, and she proved that on Thursday night for a glamorous outing at the NTAs.

LOOK: Helen Flanagan wows fans as she poses in bombshell lace dress

The Coronation Street star completely stole the show as she strolled down in a daring gown that featured a cut-out section above her thigh and a dangerously high slit, that put her incredibly toned legs on full display. Helen looked very glam with her makeup, and she carried a golden clutch bag with her to finish off the ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan looks gorgeous in unique mini-dress

Sharing a look at her outfit on Instagram, she wrote: "Amazing night @officialntas, so happy I got to see so many of my friends, swipe to end."

WOW: Helen Flanagan models striking red top for sultry photo

LOOK: Helen Flanagan dazzles in party-ready mini dress and heels

And at the end of her slideshow was a hilarious clip where she shared a bed with a close friend, and accidentally hit in the face with a lei designed with roses.

Fans were awestruck with the ensemble, as one commented: "You looked unreal!! Really love those colours on you too."

Helen showed off her daring look

A second added: "Gorgeous! Looks like a great end to a great night!" and a third complimented: "This colour really suits you darling."

SEE: Helen Flanagan just made simple denim shorts look totally sassy

LOOK: Helen Flanagan wears slinky shorts and matching crop top in head-turning pose

But many others were just lost for words as they simply called the mum-of-three "stunning" and shared strings of heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Helen embraced the summer vibes and thrilled fans with a very beachy ensemble, looking terrific as she caught the last rays of sunlight.

The star always looks so fab!

The 32-year-old actress slipped into a pair of blue denim hot pants and a figure-flattering red corset top as she beamed at the camera while posing for her Instagram photo.

SEE: Helen Flanagan turns heads in stunning fur mini dress

WOW: Helen Flanagan wears show-stopping corset and we're blown away

Her limbs remain sunkissed from her family's summer holidays in Italy this summer and she swept her long hair up into a neat high bun.

The mum-of-three's one million-strong Instagram fanbase loved the surprise summer look and rushed to comment. One fan gushed about what a "lovely picture" it was and another added that they thought Helen looked "beautiful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.