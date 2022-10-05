Helen Flanagan wows fans as she poses in bombshell lace dress The former Coronation Street star looks amazing

Helen Flanagan looked stunning in a new dress on Instagram. The actress posed in a beautiful pale green lace-effect dress with a corset top and wore her long blonde locks in beautiful loose waves.

The mum-of-three captioned the gorgeous look: "Dreamiest autumn dress," and her fans were quick to agree, with one writing: "Stunning".

"You look beautiful Helen," penned a second, while a third added simply: "Queen xxxx."

Just a few days ago, the glamorous star looked amazing in a slinky top that showed off her curves, and she paired it perfectly with a pair of skinny jeans that highlighted her flawless figure.

Her low-cut top allowed fans to catch a glimpse of her touching necklace, which read 'Mama'. She also shared other glimpses into how she's been spending her time lately, as she sweetly cuddled her son following a workout session.

Another small clip showed her looking so elegant in a white shirt and pair of glasses as she sipped from a cup of tea after she had finished her breakfast.

Helen looked amazing in her new dress

In a simple caption, she wrote: "Recently," and her followers were quick to share their thoughts with famous friend Carol Vorderman posting a string of heart emojis.

One wrote: "My no.1 crush," while a second commented: "You look gorgeous," and a third added: "Aww you always look absolutely stunning and beautiful lovely @hjgflanagan aww. Gorgeous necklace as well."

