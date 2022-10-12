Helen Flanagan wows fans in denim hot pants and corset top

Helen Flanagan is still feeling the summer vibes and she thrilled fans with a very beachy ensemble on Tuesday evening, looking terrific as she caught the last rays of sunlight.

MORE: Helen Flanagan wows in red hot figure-hugging outfit

The 32-year-old actress slipped into a pair of blue denim hot pants and a figure-flattering red corset top as she beamed at the camera while posing for her Instagram photo. Helen's limbs remain sunkissed from her family's summer holidays in Italy this summer and she swept her long hair up into a neat high bun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan looks gorgeous in unique mini-dress

Helen put her unique stamp on the ensemble with expertly contoured bronze makeup and chunky black Prada sandals.

READ: Helen Flanagan and fiancé Scott Sinclair's unique sleeping arrangement revealed

SEE: Helen Flanagan wows in bikini as she shares empowering secret to toned figure

The mum-of-three's one million-strong Instagram fanbase loved the surprise summer look and rushed to comment. One fan gushed about what a "lovely picture" it was and another added that they thought Helen looked "beautiful."

Meanwhile, Coronation Street fans still have fond memories of Helen gracing the famous cobbled street with one fan penning the confession: "So stunning one of my Corrie crushes." Helen has accrued her fair share of fashion fans with one keen-eyed fashionista spotting her Prana sandals and adding, "Love those sandals!"

Helen Flanagan wowed in denim hot pants

Helen can still be relied upon for red carpet glamour though and only last week she donned the most stunning lace frock. The soft blue-green lace dress incorporated another uber-flattering corset and the figure-hugging pencil skirt combined with her tumbling blonde curls looked breathtaking.

SEE: Helen Flanagan wears slinky shorts and matching crop top in head-turning pose

The star captioned the gorgeous look: "Dreamiest autumn dress," and her fans were quick to agree, with one declaring her a "Queen".

Sign up to HELLO’s Menopause Memo to receive five days of expert-led menopause intel direct to your inbox.