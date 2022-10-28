Helen Flanagan was the star of the party on Friday night as she showed up in a swanky figure-hugging dress to a glamorous event.

LOOK: Helen Flanagan sizzles in ultra sassy mini dress - what a head-turner

The former Coronation Street star looked every inch the showgirl as she posed in her silver frock that shimmered under the lights and featured feathers at the bottom hemline. She also made sure that her accessories matched her silver ensemble, with a white clutch bag that looked to be studded with diamonds and a pair of matching strappy heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan prepares for new adventure in daring pair of short shorts

The actress didn't go to the event alone, as she was accompanied by close friend Charlotte Dawson, who looked sensational in a show-stealing dress that featured feathers around her arms.

WOW: Helen Flanagan looks phenomenal in striking gown with daring cut-out

SEE: Helen Flanagan wows fans in denim hot pants and corset top

In her caption, Helen teased: "A little party never hurt nobody," before tagging her friend.

Fans went wild in the comments, as one enthused: "You so gewjus my dream gf," and a second wrote: "You always look [flame emojis]."

A third added: "Helen you look amazing," while a fourth commented: "You look beautiful."

Helen was the star of the show

Helen appeared to be without her engagement ring once again, with the star attending the Pride of Britain awards earlier this week with the rock conspicuously absent.

PHOTO: Helen Flanagan wows fans as she poses in bombshell lace dress

LOOK: Helen Flanagan models striking red top for sultry photo

The photos prompted fans to say: "Thinking of you and your beautiful kids xx wishing you and Scott both well," wrote one Instagram fan, and another added: "So sad to hear about you and Scott."

There have been rumours that she and fiancé Scott Sinclair have called time on their relationship, but on Friday Helen made a show of support to her partner.

The actress tagged Scott as she maked a family milestone

Celebrating a family milestone, she shared a photo of their daughter Delilah, four, after she had written her name for the first time.

MORE: Helen Flanagan dazzles in party-ready mini dress and heels

LOOK: Helen Flanagan just made simple denim shorts look totally sassy

Alongside the photo of the beaming toddler, the mum-of-three posted: "Delilah wrote her name without any help or my asking her to! Proud of our baby @scotty__sinclair."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.