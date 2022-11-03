Salma Hayek's magnificent home boasts the most touching feature - look The star owns mansions in both Hollywood and London

Mexican-born actress Salma Hayek took Hollywood by storm and even adopted Justin Bieber's former 17-bedroom London mansion as her new family home. However, the star's homemade altar shows that she still cherishes her Mexican heritage.

The 56-year-old Marvel actress built the most beautifully vivid Mexican Day of the Dead altar in her home, and she took to Instagram to share the homemade tribute to her late loved ones with her fans. Salma's floral display of orange and purple garlands was accented with colourful paper fans, a ukulele and dozens of framed pictures and collages depicting her family members and friends who were gone but never forgotten. Salma looked serene as she perched on the floor to reflect.

Hundreds of fans from around the world flocked to comment and like Salma's Instagram post which she captioned in Spanish: "Here I share my altar in celebration of the Day of the Dead 2022 #diadelosmuertos #dayofthedead".

Salma's beautiful Mexican Day of the Dead home altar

"It turned out beautiful, as are you", replied one fan who added, "I send you all my love and you are a super warrior woman".

Salma's Mexican fans congratulated her for "not forgetting [her] Mexican roots and sharing images of [her] altar of the dead." While other fans who weren't familiar with the tradition loved the post too and called it "fascinating".

The grand staircase in Salma's 17-room-mansion

This is not the first time that fans have enjoyed a glimpse into the star's home. Last November, Salma and her billionaire film producer husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their 14-year-old daughter Valentina moved into an incredible 17-bedroom mansion in London. Justin Bieber is believed to have once called the magnificent property home and fans loved seeing the photos that Salma shared on Instagram.

American actress Tiffany Haddish once spoke about her exciting visit to her co-star's London mansion when they filmed Like A Boss together in 2021: "She let me come to her house in London and sleep," Tiffany told Good Morning America.

"She's got this princess bed – you know, she's like the richest person I know – she got this bed that’s a circle and it's got like, a canopy and it was like a princess bed. I felt like Sleeping Beauty!"

