Salma Hayek's spooky transformation for Halloween has to be seen to be believed

Hollywood star Salma Hayek treated her fans to a glimpse inside her frighteningly spooky home transformation on Monday.

In a new home video posted on Instagram, the 56-year-old star took her fans on an extensive tour of her luxurious family home decked out with a plethora of Halloween decorations.

WATCH: Salma Hayek's Family Life

The mom-of-one kicked off her video with a sweet clip of her pet cat, Sasha, before panning across to countless convincing props including a witch's broom, a skeleton butler balancing a tray of fake severed fingers, a mini cemetery, and a collection of bright orange pumpkins.

Moving upstairs, Salma's decorations reached a new level of spookiness. Beyond the realistic cobwebs dripping from the stairs, the Latina actress decorated her family home with a floating headless figure, a two-headed dog, and a moving skeletal character complete with chattering teeth and demonic red eyes.

"I didn't have time to dress up or the energy to go to a party but since Valentina loves Halloween [pumpkin emoji] I always decorate the house. See you in a couple of days to show you my 'altar de Muertos'" Salma wrote in the caption.

Fans flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts, with one writing: "Aren't you scared to walk around your house at night?" whilst a second penned: "Great decor! You are a fabulous mom!"

"I love this! Wonderful Halloween spirit," noted a third, and a fourth added: "LOVE this vibe".

Salma's wickedly creative home transformation comes after she celebrated Diwali in the most gorgeous dress. The actress looked beautiful in a simple yet sophisticated velvet gown featuring long sleeves and a V-neck silhouette.

She wore her raven tresses down loose in natural curls and opted for an understated makeup look.

Salma took to social media to share the sweet post with her 21.9 million followers. She captioned the image: "Happy Diwali. Shubh Deepavali #india #lights."

Fans and celebrity friends loved Salma's lowkey aesthetic with one writing: "Happy Diwali beautiful," while another added: "Super pretty,” and a third penned: "Extraordinary”.

