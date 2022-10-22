Salma Hayek shares racy 'tease' in just a robe as she begins countdown The Frida star took the internet by storm

Salma Hayek caused quite a stir among fans after she shared a steamy photo alongside Hollywood heartthrob Channing Tatum.

Taking to Instagram, the 56-year-old actress shared a glimpse from her upcoming film, Magic Mike's Last Dance. In the risqué photo, Salma could be seen gently touching Channing's toned six-pack abs whilst seated at a dining table.

Alongside the snap, Salma included the caption: "A tease of what's to come in theatres this Valentine's Day weekend. You're not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance"

Salma shared a sneak peek of her latest film

Her fans went berserk in the comment section. "SALMAAAAA OMG," wrote one, whilst a second noted: "OMG! We needed this combo".

"I don't know how I feel about this…" remarked a third, and a fourth added: "I can't waiitttttt".

Salma's first glimpse of Magic Mike's Last Dance comes after she teased a Channing Tatum lap dance scene in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Channing Tatum reprised his role as Mike Lane

"If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven't seen anything," she said. "His dance skills — he just got better."

Bursting with enthusiasm, Channing added: "There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max… The stripperverse will never be the same."

Salma's sultry movie teaser comes after she graced the red carpet at the Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths screening at the BFI London Film Festival.

Salma dazzled on the red carpet

Stepping out at the glitzy event, Salma dressed to impress in a neon blouse and matching mini skirt, which she teamed with black boots and a black blazer.

Exuding glamour, Salma styled her glossy locks in a chic bun and opted for a warm palette of makeup in the form of bronzer, golden highlighter, smokey eyeshadow and a rich pink lip.

