Tana Ramsay dazzles in mini dress for rare outing with husband Gordon

When Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana Ramsay arrived at ITV's star-studded summer party on Wednesday night, all eyes were on the mum-of-fives sparkling mini slip dress.

As the couple arrived at the Sanderson hotel in London alongside a host of Strictly Come Dancing and Loose Women stars, Tana wowed in a cream and metallic embellished V-neck dress with layers of delicate gold chains, brown platform heels and a matching clutch bag.

Tana, 47, is best friends with fashion designer Victoria Beckham and she looked every inch the fashionista as she held her own among celebrities including Christine Lampard and Rachel Stevens.

Tana looked fabulous in her mini frock

Celebrity chef Gordon, 55, kept his look simple and opted for an all-black ensemble with black and white Nike trainers. Tana kept her makeup natural and her long tumbling curls complemented the relaxed look perfectly.

Gordon Ramsay arrived hand in hand

The couple's last high-profile appearance was at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's epic multi-million pound Palm Beach Wedding in April. Wimbledon champion Serena Williams and actress Eva Longoria joined the Ramsay and Beckham family and their outfits were all spectacular.

Tana wore an unforgettable floor-length dazzling gold sequined gown for the evening reception.

Tilly posted the stunning photo of Tana's gold dress

The figure-hugging fishtail style dress showed off Tana's incredible figure and fans quickly drew comparisons between Tana's dress and the Duchess of Cambridge's iconic Jenny Packham dress from the James Bond 'No Time to Die' premiere last September.

