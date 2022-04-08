Tana Ramsay wows in skinny jeans as she jets to Miami for Brooklyn Beckham's wedding She is set to reunite with BFF Victoria Beckham this weekend

Tana Ramsay was spotted arriving at Miami International Airport on Thursday alongside her celebrity chef husband Gordon Ramsay, jetting into the US ahead of the much-anticipated wedding of best friend Victoria Beckham's eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham.

Tana, 47, and Victoria have been spotted coordinating and often even matching their eye-catching, fashionable outfits over the past 10 years. However, in keeping with the suspense over who will wear what this wedding weekend, Tana went practically incognito when she arrived at the airport, wearing charcoal skinny jeans and a simple dark grey T-shirt which highlighted her incredibly toned figure.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Tana was spotted making a very casual low-key exit from the airport. On closer inspection, Tana looked incredibly well-rested, complete with sun-tanned skin and dark ombre hair.

If it wasn't for her family entourage consisting of Gordon, 55, daughters Megan, 23, and Tilly, 20, and their youngest son Oscar, three, along with an astounding amount of luggage - we may never have spotted the fresh-faced mum.

BFF's Tana and Victoria tailored to perfection

At one point Tana cradled Oscar, who has just celebrated his third birthday, in her arms and kissed him on the cheek.

Everyone wants to know what Tana and the other celebrity guests will wear this weekend. We know that the groom, Brooklyn Beckham's younger brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, will be best men, while Harper, 10, will be a bridesmaid so there's no doubt that her gown will be one to look out for.

Also confirmed to attend the nuptials of Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, at Miss Peltz's luxurious family estate in Miami this weekend are Victoria's Spice Girls bandmate Mel B, and supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

The Ramsay family dress to impress

Tana recently dressed to impress as her beauty salon All About the Girl celebrated ten years in business with a glam party featuring canapes, cupcakes, cocktails and even a pop-up Birdie London shop.

Tana documented the night on Instagram and showed off her incredible physique in a figure-hugging sparking gown with a thigh-high slit and her impossibly glossy long hair was worn in tumbling curls. Victoria Beckham didn't make it to the party but showed her support writing: "Wow! Can't believe it has been ten years!!!! X congratulations! X kisses x."

Tana looked so good that even Gordon couldn't help but gatecrash the ladies' night. The beauty guru caught a photo of him and playfully posted it with the comment: "Look who gatecrashed the party!"

Now that Tana has been reunited with her best friend for the celebrations, we just know that she is going to be rocking a stunning outfit this weekend.

