Cher stuns in all-leather catsuit in futuristic new fashion shoot The 76-year-old is so iconic!

Cher has the ability to ensure all eyes are on her, with this being more evident than ever during her most recent fashion campaign.

The iconic singer has partnered with Balmain to introduce the house’s newest luxury design, The Balmain Blaze.

In show-stopping photos to promote the new launch, Cher is pictured rocking a leather catsuit in futuristic-inspired images.

VIDEO: Watch Cher wow in iconic campaign

The catsuit is the very one that Cher recently wore on the runway during Paris Fashion Week. After sharing photos of the campaign on Instagram, many of Cher's fans had their say.

"This is so iconic," one wrote, while another remarked: "You look flawless!" A third added: "Cher you are a true icon!!"

Balmain's new blaze collection features luxury leather bags, with one of them being modelled by the singing sensation in the campaign.

Cher looked fantastic in a leather catsuit as she fronted Balmain's new Blaze campaign

On Cher being the face of the campaign, Oliver Roustering said: "Obviously, Cher's history of successes, records, awards, activism and culturally defining moments makes it clear that she perfectly embodies the term trailblazer. She's been a daring pioneer for six decades, never slowing down and always pulling us along with her, as she marches forward.

"She may have been crowned as the 'Goddess of Pop,' but she's shown us that she can rule every possible musical genre—from folk to stadium rock—while somehow managing to move us to tears in her dramatic roles and, when she opts for comedy, making us laugh like nobody else can.

Cher was the perfect choice for Balmain

"'Style Icon' doesn't come close to describing her achievement of defining more than a half-century's worth of fashion's trends. And, in this challenging era, when we are compelled to fight for long-overdue changes, Cher's impressive, long-term commitment to dedicated activism is definitely an example to all of us."

It's been an exciting time for Cher fans, as over the weekend the singer confirmed her romance with Alexander Edwards, 36.

The singer had the best response to her new romance with Alexander Edwards

The Believe hitmaker had shared a photo of Alexander on Twitter, alongside a love heart emoji, and responded to several naysayers.

"I'm Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn't Matter That and Not Bothering Anyone," she replied to one. She also wrote to another follower: "Love doesn't know math, it sees."

