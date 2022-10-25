Goldie Hawn, 76, wows in tiny lycra bodysuit and barely-there makeup in video that causes a stir The Hollywood star looks incredible!

Goldie Hawn looks as youthful as ever and is making sure she's keeping both her body and mind active.

MORE: Goldie Hawn looks fabulous in candid video from family home

The Hollywood star took to Instagram at the start of the week to share an inspiring new video of herself working out at home, to promote the importance of exercising to help boost your mental health.

The 76-year-old posted a montage of herself doing various workouts at home, dressed in a black lycra bodysuit.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn reveals heartbreaking battle with depression

The star wore minimal makeup and scraped her blonde hair up in a chic updo - proving that she still looks as glamorous as ever even when exercising.

MORE: Goldie Hawn looks fabulous in candid video from family home

MORE: Goldie Hawn shares glimpse inside art-filled room - and it's so chic

In the caption, Kurt Russell's long-term partner wrote about the importance of keeping fit.

She penned: "Keep your mind up for exercise @mindup. Research shows that people who exercise regularly have better mental health and emotional wellbeing. Physical exercise can help boost our mood, concentration, and also help us achieve a positive outlook on life.

Goldie Hawn looked incredible in her home workout video

"The great news is that exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous or take a long time to make us feel good. Studies show low or moderate intensity exercise is enough to make a difference in our mood, behavior and thinking patterns. The levels of chemicals in the brain, such as serotonin, stress hormones and endorphins, can change after just a few minutes of a light workout!

SEE: All the photos inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's LA mansion

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unique living situation revealed - and it involves their grandchildren

"Recent research also indicates that exercise decreases sleep complaints and insomnia, and also improves our coping ability and self-esteem. We all know the physical benefits of exercise but it can also profoundly impact our mental health in an amazing way."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You're forever ageless Goldie!" while another wrote: "Goldie you are such an inspiration!" A third added: "You're always so positive and inspiring!"

Goldie lives with long-term partner Kurt Russell

The star has been an avid advocate for mental health awareness for nearly two decades, particularly within children, since founding her organization MindUp in 2003.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment to Oliver Hudson revealed

MORE: Goldie Hawn supports famous daughter-in-law during emotional end of an era

She often shares inspiring posts on social media concerning mental health and uses her platform to educate and help others. What's more, Goldie has been incredibly open about her own mental health battle in the past, speaking out to further raise awareness.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.