Carrie Underwood's amazing sparkly booties are 30% off just in time for party season

Carrie Underwood made a sparkling fashion statement at the 2022 Stagecoach Music Festival, rocking a pair of gorgeous pink rhinestone Betsey Johnson booties for her jaw-dropping performance.

If you love the Grammy winner’s sparkling ‘Cady’ ankle boots, which have also been spotted on stars from Halle Bailey to Rita Ora, we have some amazing news: you can get a pair for yourself for just $83 – that’s 30% off!

Carrie rocked the sparkly boots at the 2022 Stagecoach Music Festival

All you have to do is use the special early Black Friday discount code PREVIEW30.

'Cady' ankle boots, more colors, were $119 now $83.30 with code: PREVIEW20, Betsey Johnson

Shoppers love the comfy block-heeled boots, with one reviewer raving: "The sparkle is OMFG fabulous. I don’t want to take them off."

The fuschia style that the American Idol superstar wore is fabulous – and you have to see the signature blue Betsey Johnson sole – but there are also other colors, from black to gold, that are just as amazing.

'Cady' ankle boots in rhinestone, were $149 now $104.30 with code: PREVIEW20, Betsey Johnson

The diamond-like rhinestone booties that the stars like Halle Bailey love are also serious show-stoppers, and are currently reduced from $149 to $104.30 with the discount code.

Carrie may have worn them on stage, but we can definitely see these blinging boots in heavy rotation during the holiday party season or dressed down with a pair of jeans, Denim and Rhinestones style, of course.

