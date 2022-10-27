Carrie Underwood dazzles fans with rhinestone cut-off shorts and fringe boots She never fails to look amazing!

The dazzling looks keep on coming nonstop from Carrie Underwood as she continues her journey on her Denim and Rhinestones tour!

She has of course been wearing nonstop denim and rhinestones, and frequently favors ultra-short denim cut-offs, which fans never get tired of.

Her latest look is no less fabulous than the previous ones, and she totally embodied the theme of her long-awaited tour.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's young sons cheer her on in adorable video as she takes the stage on tour

Carrie has been sharing with fans snippets from her incredible performances, and took to Instagram to share photos from her latest, which was in Minneapolis.

For her latest concert, she opted for, naturally, black denim shorts, and of course they had rhinestones glued onto them.

She added a big western leather belt, which perfectly cinched her waist and tucked in her fitted glittery top, which she wore under a leather jacket and paired with a crystal beaded necklace. Plus, it wouldn't be a true Carrie outfit if she didn't add her classic cowboy boots!

She never fails to amaze

However, of course it wasn't the only look of the night, and she took the denim and rhinestones theme to the next level with yet another cut-off shorts and tank look, this time featuring rainbow gems throughout the top and bottom.

She paired them with sparkly fringe thigh high boots which had equally glittery cowboy chaps attached to them.

Carrie really knows how to impress fans

She captioned the photos with: "We had such a good time in Minneapolis! Thanks for rockin' out with us!" which was certainly evident in the snapshots, and she added that the crowd was on 'fire' with a fire emoji.

Fans have been complimenting her nonstop each time she shares her concert round-ups, this one being no exception with her followers taking to the comments to write: "Ahhhhh! Loving the different outfits at every show!" and: "Another day, another slay queen," as well as: "The show in Minneapolis was absolutely incredible!!!! I am reliving it all today!! It was soooooo amazing!" plus another one wrote: "The absolute best entertainer of all time!!!!!"

