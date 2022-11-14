﻿

Victoria Beckham's skin-tight leggings give her the longest legs ever

How incredible does the former Spice Girl look?

Victoria Beckham really amped up our Monday afternoon when she posed in sleekest leggings ever!

 The fashion mogul donned an all-black ensemble, which consisted of the leg-lengthening leggings, boots and a simple black top. The whole look made the former Spice Girl look so tall, and her legs super long, don't you think?

She wore a similar style last week. Speaking into the camera, she said: "So, cosy day at the office today – but look how even with the most simple outfit, simple leggings and a little hoodie, this bag elevates even a really simple outfit. That's why I love it so much. Goes with everything. That's my bag of the season ladies."

The mother-of-four announced that her chain pouch bags - which are part of her all-new leather goods line - are coming back in stock. The sleek arm candy has proved super popular, selling out very quickly.

VB launched the £890 'Chain Pouch Bag' back in September and countless celebrities have been sporting one since then, including supermodel Karlie Kloss.

At the time, Victoria shared a smouldering shot of herself up close while holding the bag, and said: "I’m in love with the chain detail on my new Chain Pouch bag! It was inspired by a watch that @DavidBeckham gave me a few years ago.This is such an easy bag to wear with every outfit – I’m pairing mine with my new season v-neck midi dress in Steel Grey x VB."

She added: "She said: "My new MUST-HAVE bag of the season!! When designing my new leather bags, I really wanted to create something that was both beautiful and practical, but felt fresh, chic, and effortless – and the Chain Pouch bag does all of that. It’s my go-to for autumn, and comes in 5 easy-to-wear colours."

