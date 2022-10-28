Nicole Scherzinger blows fans away with jaw-dropping look inside $5million home The Masked Singer judge has a house of luxury

We certainly wish we lived like Nicole Scherzinger, as the megastar blew fans away during the week with a jaw-dropping look inside her LA home.

READ: I tried Nicole Scherzinger workout routine for 7 days – here's what I won't be continuing

The Masked Singer judge is due to take part in MTV's Cribs, and as such she allowed a quick glimpse inside the property – which is reportedly worth $5million. The tour started in her expansive kitchen which featured a granite dining table with white chairs by the side, and two large lamps to add a romantic ambience when she dines with boyfriend Thom Evans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shares jaw-dropping glimpse inside her home - and it has a pool and swing set!

The room also featured a beautiful house plant, and a piece of artwork that had a large pink splodge thrown over it and the message: 'When you love, you have everything you need.'

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger serves up Hollywood glamour in sweeping ballgown

LOOK: Nicole Scherzinger looks flawless in sportswear as she tackles intense workout

Nicole then shared a peek inside her wardrobes, and she had enough shoes and bags to last her a lifetime, and we noticed at one point her footwear had been arranged to show the colors of a rainbow.

The singer is a fitness fanatic, so it made a lot of sense for the star to have an indoor pool overlooking the LA skyline, but she also had an incredibly unique feature in the room.

Nicole dines in style

Hanging over the pool was a small rope swing, allowing the star to get a better look at the cityscape that stretched out in front of her room.

WOW: Nicole Scherzinger drops jaws in sheer crystal-embellished gown

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger sparks a debate among fans over her latest look

Ending the video, Nicole opened her glass front door, and showed off her welcome mat, which fittingly enough bore her name.

"What's up MTV? I'm Nicole Scherzinger and this is my crib," she said as the video ended. Captioning the post, she shared: "#POV you show up to my house pretending to be MTV Cribs…Take a tour of my home on @mtv_cribs tonight at 9pm!"

What a view!

Fans lost their minds over the mind-blowing property, as one enthused: "I'm obsessed with your house!!! It's a house fit for a queen," and a second wrote: "Your house looks incredible."

LOOK: Nicole Scherzinger looks absolutely regal in an emerald velvet gown

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger ups the ante in vampy leather outfit for Milan Fashion Week

A third commented: "Hold on…. We need a closet tour at the very least. EPIC!!!!!" and a fourth added: "Yeah come on, let me in for just a cup of coffee with that view."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.