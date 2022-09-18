Serena Williams is sexy in the city as she rocks curve-hugging body con dress in Manhattan

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Serena Williams may have announced her retirement, but by the looks of her latest stunning outfit she's certainly not going anywhere when it comes to the fashion game.

RELATED: Serena Williams goes for bold as she struts in a sexy LBD

The tennis champ looked like a true style queen as she posed on the staircase of the Lotte New York Palace hotel wearing a spectacular curve-hugging royal blue body con dress.

SEE: Serena Williams shares surprising family photo featuring Meghan Markle – fans react

MORE: Inside Serena Williams' bespoke Miami mansion where she'll spend retirement

Next to the snap posted on Instagram, Serena wrote: I will remember this trip forever. Thank you for taking such great care of me and my family these last few weeks @newyorkpalace. You will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Loading the player...

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia 'twinning' in matching outfits

She also gave a shout out to the rouched mini dress, which is a not-yet-available look from her S by Serena fashion line.

Serena also has her own jewelry collection - Serena Williams Jewelry - which is one of the many projects she’ll be juggling as she steps back from her legendary tennis career, and spend more time with husband Alexis Ohanian and their adorable daughter Alexis Olympia.

Serena looked spectacular in the royal blue S by Serena minidress

"Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution," she told Vogue as she announced her retirement plans. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

GET THE LOOK: Pink Queen Bodycon Midi, more colors, from $21.99, Amazon

In another indication that fashion will be part of this evolution, Serena was last spotted on September 14 at New York Fashion Week, where she joined Anna Wintour and Anne Hathway in the front row for the Michael Kors show.

The sports icon opted to wear a hot pink tailored suit by the designer, along with what appeared to be heart shaped diamond earrings from her own line, for the appearance.

“Being comfortable is very important, but not high on anyone’s list [during fashion week],” she told Harpers Bazaar of the bold fashion choice. “Michael Kors was one of the shows that I went to where I was actually comfortable.”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.